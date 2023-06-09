Analysts say it is unlikely that Noh Omar will rejoin Umno given the bad blood between him and party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PETALING JAYA: Analysts do not foresee former Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar returning to Umno despite the open invitation made by Jamal Yunos, one of his former Selangor Umno colleagues.

Political scientist Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Jamal’s invitation did not mean anything and that sticking with PN was Noh’s best shot at furthering his political career.

“Jamal’s statement does not carry much weight in Selangor Umno, and more so at the national level of Umno,” Azmi told FMT.

He played down the possibility of Noh rejoining Umno any time soon “since the president is still Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the Supreme Council is still made up of all the president’s men”.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania said Jamal did not have the authority to invite Noh back to Umno and that it was up to its Supreme Council and party president Zahid.

“I don’t think Noh will come back to Umno given the bad blood between him and Zahid, who dropped (Noh as a candidate) at the last minute in the last general election (GE15).

“And based on what Noh has been saying, he seems to be very gung-ho about Perikatan Nasional having very good chances at the Selangor polls,” Chin said.

However, Azmi said it would be a boon for Selangor Umno if Noh did return, adding: “Noh still has some clout and influence in Selangor compared with other leaders, even (Supreme Council member) Isham Jalil and Jamal.”

Chin said Noh might be persuaded to return to Umno if offered the post of Selangor menteri besar after the coming state election. However, this was not a promise Umno could make as the post had been taken by PKR.

Noh, who was with Umno for 30 years, was dropped as a Barisan Nasional candidate in the 2022 general election, making way for Tanjong Karang Wanita Umno chief Habibah Yusof. However, she lost to Zulkafperi Hanapi of PN.

Noh was later sacked from Umno for breaching party discipline.

Jamal had said Selangor Umno was ready to welcome Noh back despite his support for PN, adding that he was “deeply saddened” to see the ex-Selangor Umno chief with Umno’s political rivals.