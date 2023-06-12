Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says projects like repairing dilapidated schools will be supervised by the relevant district office or government departments.

PUTRAJAYA: Minor infrastructure projects like repairing dilapidated schools will be supervised by the relevant district office or other government departments, instead of the public works department (JKR), says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have discussed this with works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi, that projects like repairs to dilapidated schools, clinics and toilets should no longer burden JKR, which has much bigger responsibilities.

“(We will) transfer these jobs to other (relevant) departments or the district office,” he said as he addressed the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here.

JKR implements development projects and maintains infrastructure, such as roads, buildings, airports, ports and jetties, for various ministries, departments, statutory bodies, and state governments.

It is also tasked with supervising minor infrastructure and public amenity projects involving the cleaning of drains, tarring of roads and repairs of federal projects.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said major infrastructure projects involving highways and flood mitigation were important, but the people also expected minor issues to be resolved.

The prime minister then called for all heads of department to monitor the progress of projects announced by the government.

He said these projects must be expedited and added that he had conveyed the same message to the Cabinet, Treasury, and chief secretary to the government for the relevant follow-up.