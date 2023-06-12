The former Ketereh Umno chief says he will leave it to PAS’ top leadership to decide on his candidacy for the state polls having newly joined the Islamic party.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno stalwart Annuar Musa says ensuring that Umno loses in the state elections is more important than his candidacy for his new party, PAS.

The former Ketereh Umno division chief said he would leave it to PAS’ top leadership to decide whether to field him as a candidate in the state elections due to be held after June.

“It doesn’t matter if I don’t contest (the polls), as long as Umno doesn’t win.

“If I am chosen to contest, I must discuss with the top leadership of PAS the rationale behind my candidacy,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

He said he would accept PAS’ decision not to field him as a candidate as the opportunity should be given to younger members of the party, adding that he only just joined the party.

Annuar officially joined PAS on Saturday. PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Annuar as well as 3,000 others were accepted into the party.

Annuar was sacked by Umno in December for alleged breach of party discipline.