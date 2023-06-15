The Sungai Buloh MP says Anwar Ibrahim has made clear his expectations of leaders in the community.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Buloh MP R Ramanan says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has done his homework on the way forward for the Indian community.

This comes after a meeting between Anwar and MPs from the Indian community this morning.

“We discussed the way forward for the community. The prime minister said he has done his research,” Ramanan told reporters after the meeting.

“He gave us detailed feedback, including his expectations of the Indian community leaders.”

Ramanan said the MPs raised issues affecting the community, including the rising cost of living, unemployment, and the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit or Mitra.

In the past few years, Mitra had been dealing with financial scandals with some of those involved charged in court.

Ramanan, who was appointed the Mitra chairman in April, said he briefed Anwar and the other MPs on the issues it was facing.

He said Anwar also listened to proposals from the MPs on issues related to the cost of living and unemployment.