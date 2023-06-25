DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook also dismisses calls for him to sack Tony Pua as his policy adviser.

PUTRAJAYA: DAP has no intention of naming Tony Pua as a candidate in the upcoming state polls, says party chief Loke Siew Fook.

The DAP secretary-general was responding to a call from Umno not to allow Pua to contest in the state elections after the former Damansara MP’s controversial remark labelling Barisan Nasional (BN) as “corrupt”.

Speaking at a DAP fundraiser on Friday night, Pua, the party’s former national publicity secretary, also said he hoped PH would be able to form its own government without involving Umno and BN in the next general election.

“He (Pua) himself has no interest in the elections and we have no intention of fielding him,” Loke said after attending an event here.

Pua’s controversial remarks had ruffled the feathers of several BN and Umno leaders, with MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker urging Loke to sack Pua as his policy adviser to “prove DAP’s commitment to the unity government”.

However, Loke dismissed Ti’s call, saying that Pua’s role was an unofficial one.

“Let me state this clearly. The role of ‘policy adviser’ is not an official position in the party. There’s no such position in the party’s constitution. It is just an advisory role to me as the party’s secretary-general,” he said.

Loke said it was also up to him if he wanted to seek advice from his “policy adviser”, adding that he would not hesitate to reprimand any DAP member if they committed a blunder.