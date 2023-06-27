Syeikh Zainul Asri Romli says he was referring to the Jews and ‘Nasrani’.

PETALING JAYA: Preacher Syeikh Zainul Asri Romli says he did not liken PAS’ rivals to “enemies of Allah” in a speech during the “Himpunan Kedah Berselawat” event last Saturday.

In response to police reports being lodged against him, Zainul said his remark was not directed at a particular political party or group and that it had been misinterpreted.

“I was not directing the speech at any group, and I did not mention any political parties or anyone for that matter,” he said in a video posted on Facebook today.

He said what he meant by “enemies of Allah” were the Jews and “Nasrani”, adding that this was based on the Quran.

“Nasrani” is an Arabic form of the word “Nazarene”, which originally referred to a sect of Christianity.

Zainul said he was sorry if his speech had offended some Malaysians, adding that he hoped his explanation would clarify the matter.

Yesterday, a representative from Pakatan Harapan’s media centre filed a police report against the preacher over his remark, claiming that it was seditious.

Muhammad Yahaya claimed that Zainul, in his speech, said he hoped “Allah would defend Kedah from being conquered by His enemies” and that Islam would emerge victorious.

Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda also said Zainul’s statement may “further radicalise PAS’ supporters” and play up the state polls as a battlefield for Muslims against non-Muslims.

Hasbie said this was the second report filed against Zainul, following one lodged in Kedah.

Zainul is an independent preacher and was formerly deputy chief of the Kedah PAS ulama council.

He courted controversy in February when he claimed that a mosque in Penang had been turned into a temple.