The Muda president responds to DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, who said the party was being overhasty by deciding to contest the upcoming state elections on its own.

PETALING JAYA: Muda wanted to work with Pakatan Harapan in the upcoming state elections but was ignored, party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

The Muar MP was responding to a claim by DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang that Muda was “overhasty” in deciding to go on its own in the upcoming state elections.

He also rubbished Lim’s claim that Muda was unwilling to cooperate with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as unfounded.

Syed Saddiq said the party had submitted three letters requesting for a “simple meeting” with Anwar, who is also the PH chairman.

“However, not only were we left hanging, but we were even ridiculed when PH’s secretary-general, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, responded by saying that he had no time to read our letters.

“This was despite the fact that his office initially agreed to a date beforehand, but cancelled once again at the last minute,” he said in a statement.

Syed Saddiq also said he had tried reaching out to Anwar and his officers on many occasions through various means, but there had been no response.

On Monday, Muda had announced that it will contest the coming state elections on its own, setting up clashes with allies PH and BN, which are Perikatan Nasional’s main rivals.

In his statement today, Syed Saddiq also criticised “so-called reformists” for their silence on several issues, including the littoral combat ship scandal, the postponement of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption cases, and demands for incarcerated former prime minister Najib Razak to be given a royal pardon.

“I am not here to play judge, jury and executioner. But please don’t scream ‘rule of the law’ before elections, only to cower when in power.

“Even the defence of the integrity of the judiciary is half-hearted. Our judges are being attacked, yet many in power choose to remain silent,” he said.