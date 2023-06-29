Party says it is also willing to discuss with Muda about cooperating in the state polls.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) is likely to field candidates in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, according to its deputy chairman S Arutchelvan.

He added the party has not finalised its plans yet, but is expected to make an announcement soon on the targeted seats.

“PSM will stand only in places where we have done our groundwork,” he told FMT.

Arutchelvan also said the party was ready to talk to Muda about forming an electoral understanding between both parties.

While no formal discussions have been held yet about seat allocations, Arutchelvan said the party was willing to work with Muda because both parties share a mutual political goal.

“PSM believes Malaysians deserve a better choice… a third choice rather than (voting) the better of the two evils,” he said, referring to the unity government and Perikatan Nasional.

“Muda’s position on multiracial politics and its stance on corruption is shared by PSM,” he said.

Arutchelvan added that at this point in time, no official talks had been held but he hoped a meeting can be set soon.

Earlier today, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Muda would meet PSM soon to discuss the possibility of working together for the upcoming state elections in Selangor.

Syed Saddiq said his party shared commonalities with PSM and described the latter as having leaders whose “hearts are in the right place”.

Muda is also part of the government bloc, along with Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

On Monday, Syed Saddiq said Muda would contest the state elections on its own, a decision that drew criticism from PH leaders.

DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang said that Muda was “overhasty”, while PKR Youth chief Adam Adli said Muda was “not worth keeping” as a partner if the party’s reasoning for going solo was simply because it was not given a chance to meet with PH.

A source also told FMT this week that Muda would split the votes at the state elections, which “will be an issue in Selangor” where its support is strongest.