PETALING JAYA: A former MP has called for a shift to socialism as the race-based politics propagated by the three major coalitions have failed to uplift the economy and welfare of the people.

Former Petaling Jaya MP Kua Kia Soong said Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) all lacked the political will to redistribute wealth to benefit the people.

He said BN and PH, as partners in the unity government, appear unable to solve the rising cost of living, the depreciation of the ringgit, inflation, and the plight of the B40 and M40, who have seen their retirement savings dwindle in recent years.

“BN and PH are competing to see which coalition can outdo the other in neo-liberal policies that offer investors attractive opportunities they can’t refuse, implementing ‘development’ projects that involve carving out forests, reclaiming land, and colonising other assets in our public commons.

“We do not see these coalitions putting forward sound policies to redistribute wealth in this country,” Kua said in a statement.

Without naming any party, he also took a swipe at the “pretenders to the socialist front”, which had been in the opposition for many years, “finally showing their true colours, joining hands with the ruling party since Independence”.

Kua said as BN, PH and PN relied on race-based politics to gain votes and popularity, it was time for voters to turn to alternative parties in the upcoming state elections.

He urged voters to back candidates from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) as the party was committed to helping and empowering the poor, while also fighting for equality, democracy, and human rights.

Citing China’s economic growth and ability to attract foreign direct investments, he said a similar shift to socialism could be beneficial for Malaysia. In comparison, capitalist nations such as the US have faltered with economic issues, impending recession, and social unrest.

“It is time for all who hoped for real reforms in Malaysia to start thinking of voting in socialist leaders of PSM into their state assemblies.

“With the clowns we have had in the state assemblies for so many years since independence, let us give PSM leaders a chance to show the state and the country how different they are from BN, PH and PN,” he said.

Socialism is a political system where the means of production are owned and controlled by the state or the community.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah will hold elections to their state legislative assemblies soon.