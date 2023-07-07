The ministry of higher education said selection was based strictly on merit. Anyone who failed to receive an offer is encouraged to appeal.

PUTRAJAYA: Almost 80,000 of 145,000 SPM graduates have received offers to study at public universities for the 2023-2024 academic session, according to the ministry of higher education.

The SPM holders made their applications for basic studies, diplomas and bachelor’s degrees through the university admission unit online portal.

A further 164,000 other SPM holders chose to further their education through matriculation colleges, teacher training, private education and Mara programmes instead of university courses.

The ministry said more than 65,000 places were also offered at polytechnics, community colleges and public skills training institutes for TVET (technical and vocational education and training) courses.

It added that 500 TVET study programmes are being offered, including 47 basic study courses, 309 at diploma level, one for a bachelor’s degree and 143 at certificate level.

“Student admission to these institutes was on the principle of meritocracy by arranging all eligible candidates regardless of race, religion, gender, state, standard of living, or place of residence according to the highest to lowest merit scores,” the ministry said.

It said there were a total of 14,619 special route offers, of which 13,649 were given to candidates from B40 families, including 346 to disabled applicants, 335 to athletes, 289 to Orang Asli, and 26 candidates from welfare institutions.

Candidates who were not selected may make an appeal through the UPUOnline portal before the deadline of 5pm on July 16.