The PAS president says the former Umno stalwart is better suited for a national role.

PETALING JAYA: Former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa does not want to contest in the state assembly elections next month, says PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Hadi said Annuar, who joined PAS last month, was better suited for a more prominent role at the national level.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the PAS president said Annuar was on the shortlist of candidates for the state polls, but the former Umno secretary-general was not interested in running.

“The Syura Council has approved all candidates shortlisted by PAS. But he (Annuar) does not wish to contest,” he said. “We agree that he deserves a role at the national level.”

However, he said he will leave it to Kelantan PAS to make the final decision on whether to field Annuar for the state elections.

Annuar had previously said he did not mind not contesting in the state election, as long as Umno did not wrest power in Kelantan from PAS.