Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim says the state has a good track record of attracting investment under Amirudin Shari’s leadership.

SEKINCHAN: Amirudin Shari will remain Selangor menteri besar if Pakatan Harapan retains Selangor in next month’s state elections, says PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said this is due to the state’s strong track record of attracting investment under Amirudin.

“Selangor recorded the highest economic growth rate in the first quarter.

“That’s why we propose for Amirudin to remain as menteri besar. This is my first official announcement (of this proposal). Look, even he is surprised,” Anwar said while officiating the Sentuhan Agro Madani programme at MSekin Wonderland here today.

On Friday, Anwar revealed that Elon Musk’s Tesla will be setting up its Malaysian headquarters in Selangor this year.

This follows a virtual meeting he held with the Tesla CEO, joined by SpaceX senior director Lauren Dreyer, investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, and communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Amirudin said locations in the Petaling and Sepang districts are among those identified for the site, with authorities in both areas prepared to facilitate and coordinate the investment entry process.

He said Tesla’s investment in Malaysia reflects the investor community’s general confidence in the Selangor government, adding that he hoped it would encourage more international battery technology companies to invest in the state as well.

Anwar said the investments by Tesla and SpaceX in Malaysia can create “tens of thousands” of high-value jobs for Malaysians.

He said Musk’s private spaceflight company SpaceX will operate as an internet service provider (ISP) using low-orbit satellites. This will be done via Starlink, the satellite network developed by SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote areas.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.