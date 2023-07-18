Political analysts say a big victory for parties in the unity coalition could leave MCA and MIC to be seen as completely irrelevant.

PETALING JAYA: The decision by MCA and MIC to support only Umno candidates in state elections next month leaves them at risk of sinking into oblivion if the unity government scores a big victory, according to analysts.

They say the unusual step by MCA and MIC was an indirect protest against Pakatan Harapan for not allocating safe seats for them to contest, especially in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

The decision could also be seen as defying Barisan Nasional head Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has said the coalition will support unity government candidates.

A big victory for the parties in the unity government will make MCA and MIC politically irrelevant, the analysts said.

Earlier, Selangor MCA chief Ng Chok Sin declared that the party had no obligation to support PH candidates as PH had not fulfilled “the spirit of the unity government”.

Sociopolitical analyst Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said the MCA-MIC action will definitely cause some uneasiness among the partners of the unity government at a time when every vote will count at the Aug 12 polls.

“This attitude is not only seen as defying the BN leadership and Umno president Zahid, they are also opposing the BN and unity government spirit.

“They are taking a risky stand. Because if Umno and PH manage a bigger victory, this will backfire on them as they won’t be needed at all in future.

“We know their step is a form of protest against DAP for not giving them any safe seat in Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor. I believe MCA and MIC will make their next move after seeing how the votes go,” he told FMT.

Awang said the two parties have everything to lose if they continue with this form of protest.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said the move by the two parties is simply to try and stay relevant at a time when their fortunes have taken a deep plunge.

He said the reality is that the two parties have very little support among the Chinese and Indian community.

“MCA and MIC are living in the past, they are not capable of reforming. They have nothing except to hang on to the old BN model and hope Umno gets back to power. Then they can play the role of the Kapitan Cina and Kapitan India.

“They are actually not really relevant in today’s politics. Right now, non-Malay politics is centred around DAP and PKR. Unless there is a big shake-up in the next general election, this is the reality,” he said.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia questioned the rationale of the MCA-MIC protest.

“Why should DAP be giving its safe seats to MCA?” he said. “The rule that incumbent parties get to defend seats they already hold is reasonable and the best deal to maintain cohesion among coalition partners.”