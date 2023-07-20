The former home minister says Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had made such a request after losing his bid to become deputy president.

ALOR SETAR: Former home minister Hamzah Zainudin alleged that Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had attempted to nullify the results of the 2022 PKR elections after the latter lost his bid to become deputy president.

In May last year, Rafizi Ramli defeated Saifuddin with a sizeable majority for the number two post.

Hamzah claimed that Saifuddin had approached him less than a week after he lost the contest.

“Saifuddin, don’t forget, you approached me with a letter, seeking to nullify the PKR election results.

“I have the letter (with me),” Hamzah said while holding up the purported document.

He said this at a rally for Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor, who was recently charged with sedition.

The Registrar of Societies, which oversees political parties, comes under the home ministry’s purview.

