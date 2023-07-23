Fahmi Fadzil says his ministry has contacted those affected by the cancellation of the three-day event following the brouhaha involving The 1975.

SHAH ALAM: Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said MyCreative Ventures will announce assistance for the local artistes and food vendors affected by the abrupt cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival.

“MyCreative Ventures has already contacted (the affected parties) to see what kind of help they can provide, especially for food vendors and local artistes.

“I have also informed them to announce the assistance that can be provided for them.

“I was told that the international artistes have mostly been paid, but the local artistes have not received their payments,” he said after an event at UiTM Shah Alam today.

MyCreative Ventures is a government investment arm aimed at supporting the Malaysian creative industry through strategic and innovative funding.

Yesterday, Fahmi ordered the cancellation of the festival following a controversial incident involving UK band The 1975, which has now been blacklisted from performing in Malaysia.

The first day of the three-day event at Sepang International Circuit saw The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy criticising Malaysia’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) laws before kissing a male bandmate.

The Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) said The 1975 has been blacklisted from performing in the country.

Puspal also said it has filed a police report against the band and the event organisers for negligence and failure to comply with the conditions it set out.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he has informed Puspal to strengthen its screening process for foreign artistes to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents.

“The home minister (Saifuddin Nasution Ismail) has also requested this,” he said.