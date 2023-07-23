The prime minister says the minister’s death is a huge loss for him personally.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has described the death of domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub as a huge loss for him, personally, and for Salahuddin’s family.

Admitting to being affected by the sad news, Anwar said the services of Salahuddin, who was also the Amanah deputy president, could not be materially repaid.

“He was known for his esteemed character, by both friends or foes. A strong figure who worked (hard), was trustworthy and responsible.

“Rest now, my friend,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

The prime minister also prayed that Allah will give his family patience and perseverance, and his soul be showered with mercy and placed among the pious.

Salahuddin, 61, died at 9.23pm today at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, following surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Friday.