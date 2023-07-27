KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz told the High Court that none of her family members has ever “received” or “taken” funds from 1MDB.

She said this when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib during Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial before the High Court here.

Akram had asked Zeti if she and her family had received “benefits” from the transactions in Najib’s bank account.

“No one in my family has ever received or taken any single sen (from 1MDB),” Zeti said in reply.

Najib had previously claimed Zeti’s family received money from fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

In an application filed in court previously, Najib had asked for the prosecution to produce banking statements from several companies, including Aktis Capital Singapore Pte Ltd, Country Group Securities Public Company Ltd, Acme Time Ltd (BVI), Butamba Investments Ltd and Central Holdings Ltd.

Najib had claimed the companies were linked to Low’s and Zeti’s families.

The former prime minister also asked the prosecution to produce a confidential settlement agreement between the government and the Goldman Sachs Group in 2020, and transcripts of a forensic report on former banker Tim Leissner’s mobile phones.

However, both the High Court and Court of Appeal dismissed the application, holding that the documents were not relevant to the money laundering and abuse of power charges faced by Najib.

The courts also said Najib was not entitled to obtain witness statements recorded by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during investigations because there was a danger of tampering.

Najib withdrew his appeal to get these documents before the Federal Court last month.

However, his lawyers indicated to the apex court that they will raise this matter during the trial in the High Court.