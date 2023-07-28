However, he sees a ‘good potential’ for PN victories in five states, based on a change in public sentiment.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional will not be able to win power in Penang, according to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he believes that the opposition coalition has “good potential” to win in five of the other states holding elections to their legislative assemblies next month.

PN would be able to retain power in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, and wrest Selangor and Negeri Sembilan from the hold of Pakatan Harapan, he said at a press conference in Langkawi, Malaysiakini reported.

Mahathir said a change in public sentiment would swing in the opposition’s favour.

“It is not like previous elections. For example, the Malays are worried about their future, especially the older generation, as they see that their situation has not changed; they are still poor and oppressed,” he was quoted as saying.

He said Putrajaya has not come up with suggestions to help the Malays resolve their problems.

Mahathir’s prediction of PN’s performance in Penang contradicts the position held by party chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who said in June it was possible his coalition would win a simple majority in the 40-member state assembly.

PN could win “nearly 20” state seats, he said, urging members to work towards one more victory and a simple majority.

Mahathir was a co-founder of Bersatu, then Pejuang, of which he was the chairman but later left. He was elected MP for Langkawi on a Pakatan Harapan ticket in 2018 but was rejected by voters as a Pejuang candidate in 2022, losing his deposit.

At the press conference, Mahathir said he was not intending to join any opposition party despite sharing a stage with PAS leaders recently.

He said he was there to support them as the coalition shared the same objectives.

“I only attend the meetings. I am not joining PAS, PN, or Putra. They (PAS) have the same objective as I do, so I will support them,” he said.