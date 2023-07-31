Andrew Teow, a member of the party’s non-Muslim supporters’ wing, is running for the Sungai Puyu seat in Penang.

PETALING JAYA: Sungai Puyu candidate Andrew Teow has been in three different parties over the past few years, but now proclaims himself as a proud member of PAS.

Teow, who is a member of the party’s non-Muslim supporters’ wing, was previously a Gerakan member for four years before he left to join Larry Sng’s Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

When PBM became embroiled in an internal crisis last year, he quit and decided to join PAS.

Teow is running for the Sungai Puyu seat in Penang on a Perikatan Nasional ticket in the Aug 12 state election.

Teow joined the PAS wing in February, adding that he was “proud to be a PAS supporter”, Utusan reported.

“I find that PAS’ political culture differs from most people’s perception of it as being against non-Muslims. It is simply not true. The party leaders genuinely want to help other ethnicities.

“Others are just trying to tarnish PAS’ name. Search for the facts. I dislike dishonesty and spreading hatred,” he said, dismissing claims that PAS was “extremist”.

Teow said he was proud to have been chosen as a candidate by the top PN leadership. If elected the Sungai Puyu assemblyman, he said, his focus would be on the state’s economy.

He is involved in a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan’s Phee Syn Tze, the daughter of DAP’s former four-term Sungai Puyu assemblyman, Phee Boon Poh.