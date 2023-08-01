The Penang PH chairman says he must provide them the leadership they need to govern.

GEORGE TOWN: After one term as chief minister of Penang, Chow Kon Yeow says he is not concerned about threats to his position as head of government if the unity coalition wins enough seats to retain power again.

Instead, his focus will be on guiding newcomers to government from the cohort of fresh faces nominated by coalition parties to stand for election.

Chow dismissed claims that he would be overthrown by DAP assemblymen not aligned with him.

He said he was encouraged by the confidence placed on him from the DAP’s central leadership as well as Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim that he would be nominated as chief minister again if PH and its partners retain power in Penang come election day on Aug 12 as is widely expected.

“Naming the person in charge is helpful. At least people know who is leading the government if a mandate is given,” said Chow.

“Now that I have been given the mandate to lead if we win, the challenge is to work with a new team of people. It’s not just DAP but PKR as well, (they’ve) changed a lot of candidates.”

DAP is fielding seven first-timers in the state election, with PKR fielding eight and Umno five. There are 40 seats in the state assembly.

Chow noted that the new candidates have limited administrative experience despite having served as backbenchers and councillors in the past.

The challenge before him will be to galvanise these fresh faces, he said, stressing the need for his leadership to guide them in governing the state effectively.

“I need to provide the leadership (and) get them familiar with governing the state. When you are just a backbencher, you can say anything. But when you are in (government), you realise there are rules and guidelines to comply with,” he said.

Reflecting on his own experience as an executive councillor when DAP started leading the state government in 2008, Chow said he faced a steep learning curve.

He said the new group of “unity candidates” will undergo coaching and will be given six months to bring themselves up to speed.

Chow also said there will be efforts to win over non-supporters to increase PH’s support base.

Asked about low votes for key governing partner PKR in the last general election, Chow said ethnic-driven voting patterns could be a contributing factor.

He said certain parties might receive more support based on a racial mix, while others might not.