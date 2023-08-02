Anwar Ibrahim says he will discuss MIC’s representation in the government with other party leaders and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has sought to assuage MIC’s unease over its lack of government positions, urging the Barisan Nasional component to “trust” him.

He asked MIC leaders to give him one year to tackle issues surrounding poor Malaysians, including those among the Indian community, saying he is passionate about championing their cause.

Anwar said he would discuss MIC’s representation in the government with other party leaders and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, adding that he does not see this as being difficult.

“I must reiterate at this point that you have shown me enough confidence and respect. And I am very appreciative of that,” he told MIC leaders and members during their meeting this afternoon.

“It is fully my responsibility to reciprocate and respect the ethnic Indians, including MIC, who represents them.

“As much as I trust (MIC president SA) Vigneswaran, you need to trust me.”

Vigneswaran said MIC’s allegiance was with Anwar and vowed to help ensure BN and Pakatan Harapan win in the coming Aug 12 state elections.

He claimed that MIC has receive “good offers”, without elaborating on what kind of offers, but said: “We cannot take the offer”.

He expressed hope that Anwar would ensure MIC and MCA would be given the respect due to them after the state elections are concluded.

“I’m not asking you to solve our problems in BN. I’m asking to give my division leaders the confidence that MIC will not be sidelined,” he said.

