Residents commend the prompt response, assistance and preventive measures implemented since then.

SHAH ALAM: Residents of Taman Sri Muda have expressed satisfaction with the Selangor government’s efforts in aiding their recovery and enhancing future flood resilience.

Several residents who spoke to FMT recounted action taken by the state government both during and in the aftermath of the December 2021 floods.

K Kamala, 47, said the state government delivered essential supplies, such as food, clothing, and monetary assistance to support the affected individuals.

Residents displaced by the recent floods were offered RM1,000 disaster aid from the Bantuan Selangor Bangkit fund.

However, a long-time resident Chong Ye Kong, 70, felt that the state government did not offer much monetary aid and was late to send rescue efforts.

“The boats never came. We had to call for our own boats. We called our Christian friends who got us out by boats,” he said.

Asked whether the lack of aid and assistance would influence his voting decision on Aug 12, Chong said he did not hold the state government entirely responsible given the unforeseen nature of the floods.

“The government didn’t have time to react (then), but right now, they are cleaning the drains and (doing) everything. They are making an effort right now,” he said.

Amran Nooh, who lives in the PPR flats near SMK Taman Sri Muda, also noted that the state government had implemented a range of preventive measures to minimise the impact of future floods.

“They have widened the drains, fixed those that are broken. Those are for the short term. As for the long term, I can see that they have built pump houses near the bridge (in our area),” he said.

Some residents also expressed their satisfaction with the performance of former Kota Kemuning assemblyman V Ganabatirau.

S Shanti, in her 40s, said Ganabatirau was not only quick to respond but was accessible during and after the floods.

Now the Klang MP, Ganabatirau will not be defending his seat in the upcoming state polls. Instead, fellow party member, S Preakas, will go up against PN’s candidate Chew Jyh Gang from Gerakan and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s K Gunasekaran.

Shanti hopes that the new assemblyman will be as diligent as Ganabatirau and maintain his good track record in the constituency.