Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the proposal has also been submitted to the Selangor sultan.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he has submitted a proposal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to take strict action against any party that ridicules and takes advantage of Islam for their own agenda.

Anwar said the proposal had also been submitted to the sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the chairman of the national council for Islamic religious affairs.

He added that he had discussed the proposal with his deputies, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, prior to the submission.

“Wait for Aug 12, no matter what is the outcome. This is not about politics, I do not care who they support, that is their right,” he said at the Kita Selangor Grand Finale event last night.

“But if you take advantage of the religion, mock Allah’s law, judge and defame people, accuse people who do not support them as disbelievers or (claim) that they are enemies of Allah, (then) we will not tolerate this nonsense.”

Anwar said the proposal was to defend the interests of all Malaysians, not just the Malays.

“Do not insult any Malaysian from any race. Every citizen, be it the Dayaks in Kapit, the Chinese, the Indians who are Hindus… they are all our citizens and we must defend them.”

He added that people of all races in Malaysia have a right to be respected and defended.

“This is not a zero-sum game. If I support the Malays, it does not mean I will kick the Chinese. I’d like to stress that this country must be safe. This country must assist all the people,” he said.