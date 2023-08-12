According to a report, 177 voters had already placed their ballot papers into the box.

PETALING JAYA: Voting has been suspended at a polling centre in Paya Terubong, Penang, after a ballot box was found to be unsealed.

Perikatan Nasional candidate Ooi Ghee Oon said the box was under the 15th voting stream at the SK Seri Relau polling centre.

After discovering that the box was not sealed, Ooi immediately alerted Election Commission officers on the matter.

According to Sin Chew Daily, 177 ballot papers had already been placed into the “unsealed” box.

Ooi apologised to those who had placed their ballot papers into the ballot box earlier, saying he will not recognise their votes.