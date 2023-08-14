The party is now seen as protecting its leader instead of Malay rights, also says a DAP member.

PETALING JAYA: Umno should change its president if the party hopes to remain relevant and avoid letting Perikatan Nasional take its place in national politics, says a PKR leader.

“Umno has been championing Malay supremacy for decades, but now PN is the one that’s continuing that fight. That’s why Malay voters who still believe in the spirit of Malay supremacy are leaning towards PN,” said the PKR leader, who asked to remain anonymous.

However, if Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did step down, the unity government would be thrust into a difficult situation.

“How sure can we be that the new president will be aligned with the aspirations of (prime minister) Anwar Ibrahim?”

Zahid, who is chairman of Barisan Nasional, is deputy prime minister in Anwar’s unity government, which is a coalition formed by Pakatan Harapan, BN, and East Malaysian parties.

The PKR insider said Umno must figure out what the Malay community wants from their leaders to avoid allowing more supporters slipping to PN.

A DAP member also said Zahid should step down, in order to win over disenchanted Umno supporters. He said Umno is no longer known for promoting Malay rights and is instead seen merely “as a party protecting its president”.

He said the state elections on Saturday had shown that PN was making a major push towards taking on the government in the next general election.

“If PH continues to not deliver on issues like the price of goods, jobs and political stability, we are in big danger.

“To achieve that, some of the Cabinet have to go. We need people who are capable of doing the job. The election results should be a wake-up call for Anwar,” he said.

Umno won only two seats in Selangor (Sungai Air Tawar and Dusun Tua) and Penang (Bertam and Sungai Acheh), with Selangor Umno chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin falling to PN’s Hilman Idman in Gombak Setia.

Umno won just one seat in Kelantan (through Syahbuddin Hashim in Galas) while all its candidates in Terengganu, including former menteris besar Ahmad Said and Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, were defeated.