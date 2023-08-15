The Perikatan Nasional chairman is to stand trial in September.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin still faces three money laundering charges, according to Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

Idrus, in a statement today, said the case will be mentioned on Sept 19 at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court, where Muhyiddin will face three charges under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

They include two counts of obtaining RM195 million from Bukhary Equity, the proceeds of illegal activities, allegedly deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

Muhyiddin is alleged to have committed the offence at the Menara KL CIMB Bank branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral here, between Feb 25, 2021, and July 16, 2021; and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

On March 13, at the Shah Alam sessions court, Muhyiddin, who is the Pagoh MP, was also charged with one count of receiving RM5 million from an illegal activity and the case has been transferred to the sessions court for a joint trial.

Meanwhile, the AGC has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision earlier today to acquit Muhyiddin of four abuse of power charges by allegedly using his position to obtain RM232.5 million in gratification for Bersatu through the Jana Wibawa project.