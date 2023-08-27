It found the shop was operating without a proper licence and its foreign workers did not have valid work permits.

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has ordered the immediate closure of a shop along Jalan Bukit Bintang after a video of scantily clad women dancing in front of the premises went viral on social media last week.

In a Facebook post, DBKL said its enforcement department had carried out a special operation at the premises on Aug 23 and found that it had a composite retail store licence (dry goods only) to carry out its business.

However, according to DBKL, the premises was operated by four foreign workers who did not have valid work permits.

“Therefore, DBKL has issued one compound notice for employing foreign workers without a valid work permit and one compound notice for carrying out activities other than those permitted under the licence,” it said.

DBKL said, according to the workers at the premises, the dance performance took place on July 5, in conjunction with the outlet’s anniversary celebration.