PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man believes that most of Umno’s members still have a fondness for the Muafakat Nasional alliance.

PETALING JAYA: PAS is ready to work with Umno once again through its Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, but not with leaders who are deemed willing to team up with DAP.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man believed that most of Umno’s members still had a fondness for the MN alliance which the two parties formalised in 2019, as they want Malay political parties to be united.

“The MN platform to unite the ummah is still open, and PAS, with Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional, is confident that the ummah needs to be united and work together to rebuild the nation.

“But we must get rid of those who have a personal agenda and had put aside this agenda (of uniting the ummah), being willing to ally with DAP when they used to oppose them,” he told FMT.

Tuan Ibrahim said uniting the ummah did not mean that the rights of non-Muslims and non-Malays would be sidelined, adding that the Federal Constitution will be upheld.

Yesterday, former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the Malays are still divided and clashing against one another for power despite PAS winning big in the Aug 12 state elections.

Tajuddin, who announced the formation of his NGO called “Pasir Salak Bangkit”, had urged Umno and PAS to revive its MN alliance.

Umno and PAS, the two largest Malay-based parties, formed MN in September 2019 as an electoral pact aimed at uniting the Malay-Muslim vote.

However, ties between the two parties have grown increasingly strained after PAS joined Bersatu to form PN when Muhyiddin Yassin was the prime minister.

In the recently concluded six state elections, Umno’s dismal performance at the polls continued as it won only 19 of the 108 seats it contested. PN won 146 of the 245 seats up for grabs, with PAS winning 105.