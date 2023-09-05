The environment department’s air pollutant index showed an unhealthy level of 152 in Shah Alam at 9am.

PETALING JAYA: Shah Alam in Selangor as well as Kuching and Serian in Sarawak are experiencing unhealthy air quality because of a slight haze this morning.

The environment department’s air pollutant index (API) showed an unhealthy level of 152 in Shah Alam at 9am, with the API increasing steadily since around midnight.

In Kuching, the API stood at 151 as of 9am, while Serian’s was at 152. The two districts in Sarawak had been experiencing slight haze since yesterday.

Sri Aman in Sarawak, which had also experienced some haze yesterday, saw its air quality improve slightly last night. However, its API stands at 96 and remains close to unhealthy levels.

The air quality in Samarahan, Sarawak is also close to unhealthy levels at 99.