KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth will submit a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seek a review of the charges against Najib Razak in his 1MDB-International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) case.

In launching the memorandum, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said this is in view of the purportedly leaked internal memo suggesting that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) drop the 1MDB-IPIC case involving Najib.

Despite police reports being lodged on the alleged leaked memo, Akmal said the AGC had yet to confirm if the document was authentic.

“Therefore, we will take more aggressive action moving forward. We will go across the country to collect (signatures for the memorandum) asking for the case to be reviewed.

“If the internal memo is authentic, then we believe that Najib is a victim of selective prosecution,” he said after chairing an Umno Youth leadership meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn here today.

Akmal added that the memorandum would be submitted to the King to seek his advice on the matter.

The alleged memo was purportedly sent to the then attorney-general Tommy Thomas by the lead prosecutor in the case, Jamil Airpin, in September 2019.

It said an evaluation found that the available evidence was “grossly insufficient to prove a prima facie case for the six charges, let alone to secure a conviction beyond reasonable doubt”.

The AGC has since said it was probing the leak of the document but did not confirm its authenticity.

Last month, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged the AGC to “review all the charges that have been thrown at Najib” if the purported memo is genuine.

Meanwhile, Akmal said Umno leader Isham Jalil’s call for the party to distance itself from Pakatan Harapan, specifically DAP, must be decided by the Supreme Council.

He said Isham’s call might be his personal view, but every party decision must be made by the Umno Supreme Council.

“Tomorrow the Supreme Council will be meeting,” he said. “So, we’ll wait for tomorrow to see if (the Supreme Council) agrees with the proposal.”

