Candidates from Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional are vying for the state seat in Pahang together with an independent candidate.

PETALING JAYA: The by-election for the Pelangai state seat in Pahang will see a three-cornered fight come Oct 7.

Aside from the candidates announced earlier by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), an independent candidate from an NGO has thrown his hat into the ring as well.

At the Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Kemasul nomination centre in Bentong, Election Commission (EC) returning officer Shahid Ismail announced the acceptance of nomination papers from BN’s Amizar Abu Adam, PN’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

Amizar is a Bentong Umno committee member, while Kasim, who is from PAS, will be getting a second shot at the seat, which is considered an Umno stronghold, having contested for it in the last general election (GE15).

Haslihelmy is the president of Pertubuhan Suara Anak Pahang.

Early voting has been set for Oct 3.

The by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang exco member Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

In GE15, Johari won with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Kasim, Pakatan Harapan’s Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang.