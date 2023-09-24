Unofficial results put Wee Ka Siong ahead of his challenger Tan Chong Seng by a thumping margin.

KUALA LUMPUR: Wee Ka Siong is heading for a re-election victory as MCA president today, with unofficial results at 9.30pm showing him with a thumping lead against his rival, former central committee member Tan Chong Seng.

Wee had secured 404 electoral votes out of a possible 605, while Tan had secured eight according to an unofficial tally. The popular vote (those cast by individual members) was 9,759 to 839.

Earlier in the evening, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said today’s voting turnout rate has reached 56% as of 6pm and a number of areas with almost 100% voting rate.

Wee became MCA president in November 2018 after securing a landslide victory in a three-cornered fight in the party elections.

He served as transport minister from March 2020 to November 2022 under former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

