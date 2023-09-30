MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki says he will leave it to the agency’s investigation team on when to call up Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin for questioning.

KAJANG: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki says there is new evidence pertaining to its investigation into Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin and his alleged link to an RM80 million book project undertaken when he was education minister.

“I have been informed by the investigating officers that a lot of new evidence has been collected. So, we will continue with the investigation,” he said.

“So, please give us some time (to complete the investigation),” he told reporters at a MACC event held at the Kajang prison.

However, Azam refused to confirm if MACC would call up the Bersatu vice-president to record his statement, saying that he would leave the matter to the agency’s investigation team.

Last week, MACC arrested two individuals, including the former political secretary to a former minister, on suspicion of soliciting and receiving bribes for a RM80 million project involving a ministry.

An MACC source said the first suspect, in his 20s, is a former political secretary to a former minister, while the second is the owner of a company in his late 50s.

Both are alleged to have conspired with the former minister to solicit and receive a bribe in return for the approval of a book project through direct negotiations.

Last Saturday, Radzi released a statement denying that he had approved the project via direct negotiations and alleged that the arrests by MACC were ordered by the authorities following his outburst in the Dewan Rakyat last week.

Radzi lashed out at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the winding up of the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review in the Dewan Rakyat on Sept 19 after repeatedly demanding that Anwar retract his remarks against him and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He was subsequently ejected from the House, with his fellow PN MPs then staging a walkout in solidarity with him.

Azam previously said that there was “no pressure from any parties” leading up to the probe on Radzi.

Red Notice application

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC is compiling information in relation to Bukit Aman’s application to Interpol for a Red Notice to be issued against Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan, and his lawyer, Mansoor Saat.

Yesterday, deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Interpol had requested additional information on the Red Notice application, adding that the police are waiting for the MACC to furnish them with the relevant details on the case against Adlan.

“We will provide the police with the necessary documents as soon as possible,” Azam said.

“I’m not sure about all the documents that will be provided, but I recall that among them are documents related to the draft charges and so on.”