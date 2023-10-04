The proposal is in line with Malaysia’s wider efforts to enhance electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

KUALA LUMPUR: The investment, trade and industry ministry (Miti) is pitching an incentive to promote electric motorcycles among the B40 income group as part of Budget 2024.

The ministry’s deputy secretary-general (industry), Hanafi Sakri, said the proposal which had been submitted to the finance ministry was in line with Malaysia’s efforts to enhance electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

“We hope for a positive response and that the finance ministry will support the development of the EV industry,” he told reporters at the International Electric Mobility Showcase (IEMS) 2023 here.

Hanafi added that the government had rolled out numerous incentives over the past two years to bolster the EV industry and address both demand and supply aspects.

The country aims to have 10,000 EV charging stations nationwide by 2025 comprising 9,000 slow-charging AC (alternating current) stations and 1,000 DC (direct current) stations.

The government expects to roll out between 3,000 and 4,000 stations this year.

Meanwhile, during a panel discussion at IEMS, Proton’s senior director of corporate strategy and risk management Yusri Yusuf said that the company was methodically advancing towards EV adoption.

“We recognise that three main factors are crucial for successful industrialisation; policies, technological advancements, and consumer behaviour,” he said.

“Collaborating closely with a dependable technology partner is essential for these elements, and that’s our current focus.”

Wong Shi How, Rapid Bus’s executive vice-president of strategic management and corporate affairs, shared insights on the economic aspects of EV buses.

He said that while electric buses might have a higher initial cost than diesel ones, it was vital to take into account the life cycle of such buses when considering if they would be worthwhile investments.

“Prasarana uses the total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis, which looks beyond just the purchase price and into long-term costs like maintenance, repairs, and daily operations,” said Wong.

“Over time, EV buses are more cost-effective, with savings of roughly 30% in operational areas. Additionally, electricity, as fuel, has proven to be cheaper than diesel.”