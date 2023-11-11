Menteri besar Saarani Mohamad says a consensus has been reached between the two states.

PETALING JAYA: Perak has agreed to supply treated water to Penang after an agreement was reached between the two states during a recent meeting.

Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad said a joint committee has been formed to review the costs, Harian Metro reported.

Speaking at an event in Manjung today, Saarani revealed that the agreement was achieved before the process of applying for an allocation from the natural resources, environment and climate change ministry to build a water treatment plant in Kerian.

The plant is expected to solve the irrigation issue in Kerian and provide water for a new high-tech industrial area which will be developed on 400ha in the same district.

“Perak will supply treated water to Penang, not raw water,” Saarani said.

He said the state government wanted to improve water supply in northern Perak, especially in view of the irrigation issue faced by farmers there.

“Secondly, we have to make sure there is water supply for the high-tech industrial estate which the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim) has announced.”

Kerian, in northern Perak, lies next to the southern district of mainland Penang, with Parit Buntar and Nibong Tebal within a 10-minute drive from each other. The second bridge to Penang and its international airport are also nearby.

Tabling the 2024 budget last month, Anwar said the federal government would create a bigger ecosystem for electrical and electronics firms in the northern region by opening a high-tech industrial area in Kerian.