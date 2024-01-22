Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also says that the new Sarawak governor will be announced in ‘a day or two’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the Dewan Negara president’s post is vacant.

Over the past few days, several news outlets claimed that former law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had resigned from his post as Senate president and was expected to become the next Sarawak governor.

“The unity government secretariat will meet tonight to discuss the appointment of the new Dewan Negara president,” Anwar told reporters at Universiti Malaya today.

However, when questioned further Anwar did not wish to disclose if or when Wan Junaidi had resigned as Dewan Negara president.

He added that the new Sarawak governor will be announced in “a day or two”.

“The appointment process (for the Sarawak governor) is under the purview of the King. I have presented the names (to the King) last week, which was provided by Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg,” he said.

“The King has also given his consent and approval, and it (the announcement) is expected to be done within one to two days.”

Last Saturday, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg refused to comment on speculation that Wan Junaidi would be made the state’s next governor.

According to the state constitution, the King appoints the governor after consultation with the state premier.

The current Sarawak governor, Abdul Taib Mahmud, has held the position since March 2014 after he stepped down as the Sarawak chief minister – a post he held for nearly 33 years.

Wan Junaidi was made Senate president last June, succeeding Rais Yatim.

FMT has reached out to Wan Junaidi for comment.