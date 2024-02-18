The prime minister pointed out that the opposition did not lodge any objections when the Kelantan shariah enactment case was first filed.

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition is trying to exploit the recent Federal Court decision to strike down 16 shariah enactment provisions to create division in society, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On Feb 9, the apex court struck down 16 provisions in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 on grounds that they were unconstitutional, with Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat stating that the Kelantan state assembly had no power to pass the provisions as part of the enactment as the offences in question were covered under federal law.

Anwar pointed out that the opposition did not lodge any objections when the case was first filed, adding the government is now being “attacked and criticised in various ways” because of the ruling.

“This issue is being used to divide us, but we want to find a solution,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa here today.

In a statement on Thursday, Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition takes a serious view of the Federal Court’s decision as he claimed it will have significant implications on the position and scope of shariah law in Malaysia.

Immediately after the ruling, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan alleged that the decision would threaten shariah laws in other states, describing it as a “Black Friday”.

Without naming anyone, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang claimed on Wednesday that there were certain “unwise” judges who possessed a mindset and intellect “influenced” by Malaysia’s former colonisers.

‘Provide suggestions to special committee’

Anwar said those who were dissatisfied with the ruling were free to provide their suggestions to a committee looking into the consequential issues arising from the Federal Court decision.

“Feel free to criticise and provide any suggestions to (former chief justice) Zaki Azmi, who is chairing the committee, which is looking into ways to strengthen the shariah courts,” he said.

Anwar also said the committee should engage with states, religious leaders and academicians before providing its suggestions to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

On Thursday, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, said he was informed that a special committee, established in August last year to review issues surrounding the competency of the state legislative assemblies to enact shariah laws, was now looking into potential issues arising from the Federal Court decision.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who chairs MKI, said the Federal Court’s decision must be respected, and the Federal Constitution must also be upheld by all Malaysians as the supreme law of the land.