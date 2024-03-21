Nilai police chief Abdul Malik Hasim said the suspects were arrested after a report was lodged by the victim’s sister-in-law.

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested two staff members of a drug rehabilitation centre here for allegedly assaulting a male addict, resulting in injuries that required surgery.

Nilai police chief Abdul Malik Hasim said the two men, aged between 25 and 48, were arrested yesterday following a report lodged by the victim’s sister-in-law on Tuesday.

“An initial investigation found that the victim had been assaulted since his admission to the drug rehabilitation centre about three months ago.

“He sustained injuries to his entire body as a result of the assaults. He is currently undergoing treatment and surgery at a government hospital,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The section carries a punishment of 10 years imprisonment, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of such punishments.

It is understood that the victim had been sent to the rehabilitation centre by his parents for treatment.

