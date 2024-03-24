Sungai Buloh police chief Hafiz Nor said the rest of the family were asleep when the incident occurred. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old boy died after falling from the 16th floor of the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s quarters today while the family were asleep, police said.

Sungai Buloh police chief Hafiz Nor said they were informed about the incident at 4.28pm. Preliminary investigations involving the victim’s parents, who are in their 30s, found that the rest of the family was sleeping when the incident occurred, he said.

“When the victim’s mother woke up, she found her youngest son right at the edge of an open window in their living room. She failed to get to the victim before he fell,” he said in a statement.

Hafiz said the boy was pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene and the cause of death is still under investigation.

“A sudden death investigation paper has been opened with regards to the incident and the victim’s parents will also be interviewed soon,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact the nearest police station or the Sungai Buloh police headquarters at 03-6156 1222 to help in the investigation.