Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee, opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof and PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan at a meeting about constituency funds on Tuesday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Providing opposition MPs equal allocations could be the silver bullet to stopping more Bersatu MPs from pledging support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, say two political analysts.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said the main reason for Bersatu MPs switching allegiance was the lack of funds as well as their frustration with their own party.

Given equal funding, “I can’t see how they would justify (supporting Anwar) without looking like a political tool”, she told FMT.

Six Bersatu MPs have so far pledged support for Anwar. They are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

All six MPs had previously cited their constituencies’ needs and support for the federal government’s policies as reasons to back the unity government.

On March 20, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said he will hold discussions with opposition representatives regarding their requests for constituency allocations, with the outcome of discussions to be brought to the Cabinet next week.

Political analyst Lee Kuok Tiung of Universiti Malaysia Sabah said opposition members would have no more reason to declare their support for Anwar on the basis of obtaining constituency funds.

As to whether equal allocations would then cause the six MPs to retract their support for the prime minister, both Lee and Syaza answered in the negative.

“There is no real difference or impact either way, it’s not going to change anything. Maybe it can reduce the call for them to vacate their seats, but at the moment, their seats are safe,” Syaza said.

Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia said it would take “more than funds” for the government to retain the support of the Bersatu MPs, citing federal development projects in their constituencies as an example.

Azmil said Bersatu would need constituency funds in order to work the ground if the party is to stand a chance to be competitive at the next general election.