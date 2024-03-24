Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said any action police will take against the officer will depend on the results of the MACC probe.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating a senior police officer who was detained yesterday for allegedly being involved in protecting illegal activities around the capital.

The media previously reported that MACC uncovered more than RM1 million in cash during raids on several premises believed to be owned by the officer.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid, who confirmed the arrest, said any action the police will take against the officer will depend on the results of the MACC investigation.

“We are leaving it to MACC to conduct their investigation first, and then we will decide on what action to take against him,” he told Berita Harian.

Allaudeen stressed that the police will not compromise when it comes to upholding integrity and good conduct.

The officer, who is stationed at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, was arrested in Putrajaya.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrest and said the anti-graft agency will apply for a remand order today.