Khairy gives 2 Sabah PH candidates campaign boost

Khairy Jamaluddin campaigning for Yamani Hafez Musa in Sindumin. (Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin provided two Pakatan Harapan candidates a boost on their campaign trail when he joined them to canvass for votes today.

Khairy campaigned for Yamani Hafez Musa in Sindumin and Jamawi Jaafar in Melalap, both of whom happened to be the former Rembau MP’s colleagues in Umno.

Yamani, the son of Sabah governor Musa Aman, was the Sabah Umno Youth chief, while Jamawi was the wing’s information chief when Khairy was leading Umno Youth.

Khairy Jamaluddin and PH supporters in Melalap where he helped campaign for Jamawi Jaafar. (Facebook pic)

Khairy travelled all the way to Sipitang, some 130km from Kota Kinabalu, to join Yamani , whom he had known since he was 13, on his campaign rounds.

“He is my friend. When I saw that he was contesting I knew I had to help him win, even though I am without a party,” he said, referring to his sacking from Umno in 2023.

“We need to ensure (Yamani) wins comfortably in Sindumin,” he said, and called on hardcore supporters of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Barisan Nasional to back the candidate.

Sipitang Umno had previously said it would not help PKR when the party campaigned for the seat, citing its constitution which prevented them from helping those who had left the party.

PH has reached separate pacts with GRS and BN.

GRS and BN, however, are not fielding any candidates in Sindumin, which will see a 10-cornered fight, including candidates form Warisan, Perikatan Nasional, and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), a former GRS component.

After campaigning in Sipitang, Khairy travelled some 81km to Tenom to lend support to Jamawi, who is aiming to wrest the Melalap seat from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM).

He received an enthusiastic reception by the people who were looking forward to seeing him.

Jamawi is contesting for the seat with seven others, including candidates from STAR and Warisan.

Khairy later joined BN’s candidate for Bongawan, Mohamad Alamin, and GRS’s candidate for Tempasuk, Arsad Bistari, on the campaign trail.