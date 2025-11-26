Shamsul Iskandar lodges police report against Albert Tei

Shamsul Iskandar Akin lodged the police report against businessman Albert Tei in Sandakan this evening.

PETALING JAYA : Shamsul Iskandar Akin, who resigned as the prime minister’s political secretary yesterday, has lodged a police report against the businessman at the centre of the alleged mining scandal in Sabah.

Shamsul said he lodged a report against Albert Tei in Sandakan, Sabah, this evening, following the businessman’s allegations linking Anwar Ibrahim to the scandal.

In a Facebook post, the Melaka PKR chief described the allegations as a “malicious conspiracy” to smear the prime minister’s image.

He also claimed the allegations were a coordinated effort to topple the government through undemocratic means.

“I will not allow anyone to use my name in a bid to topple the government or smear the prime minister’s good name,” he said.

The police report against Tei comes hours after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it would investigate the businessman’s claim that he gave multiple bribes to Shamsul.

According to a Malaysiakini report, Tei claimed he had spent RM629,000 on Shamsul, including paying for renovations for properties linked to him, as well as premium cigars and custom-made suits, after being purportedly assured that he could recoup the money channelled to politicians in Sabah.

Tei also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations where Shamsul allegedly requested foreign currency from the businessman before travelling overseas.

His allegations were published shortly after Shamsul had resigned as Anwar’s political secretary on grounds that there were attempts to use a controversy to attack him, which could result in the government’s image being tarnished.

MACC chief Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency would summon Tei and Shamsul to record their statements.