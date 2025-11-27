4 students nabbed after peer allegedly beaten unconscious at school hostel

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said preliminary investigations found that one of the students became angry after the victim purportedly embarrassed his friend, and called upon three others to confront the victim. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Four students aged 16 to 17 were detained after a fellow student was allegedly beaten unconscious at a school hostel in Sungai Petani, Kedah, on Monday morning.

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said preliminary investigations found that one of the students had become angry after the victim purportedly embarrassed his friend, and called upon three other students to confront the victim.

He said that of the four students detained to assist in the investigation, only one Form 4 student was remanded for three days from today, while the others were released.

He also said there were no closed-circuit television recordings of the scene, Sinar Harian reported.

According to the news portal, the victim was found unconscious in the school bathroom by a teacher and taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for treatment. It was also discovered that the boy had bruises on his body.

The victim’s mother was informed of the incident at 9.05am on Monday. It is understood that the incident occurred at around 12.10am.