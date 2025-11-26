Claim on Riduan’s identity ‘deeply troubling’, says Indira’s lawyer

M Indira Gandhi’s lawyer said the Ipoh High Court’s order for the police to broaden their search for Riduan Abdullah underscored the inadequacy of the investigation. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : M Indira Gandhi’s lawyer has criticised the police over what he described as speculative and ineffective investigations into the whereabouts of her ex-husband, Riduan Abdullah, who abducted their youngest child 16 years ago.

Rajesh Nagarajan said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail’s comments today were “deeply troubling”.

This came after Khalid suggested that “someone else” might have used Riduan’s identity to receive government aid such as Budi 95 and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA).

“Instead of presenting evidence, the IGP is now speculating that someone else may have used Riduan’s identity, without showing that any proper investigation had been carried out,” he said in a statement.

“Basic steps such as verifying CCTV footage and transaction records should have been completed weeks ago.”

Earlier today, Khalid said efforts to track down Riduan were ongoing.

He also said the authorities were investigating claims that an individual might have used Riduan’s identity to receive government aid such as Budi 95 and SARA.

Rajesh also questioned claims of a “special travel restriction” against the fugitive, noting that immigration records showed no such alert.

“Malaysians deserve facts, not fiction,” he said.

He said the Ipoh High Court’s recent order for the police to broaden their search for Riduan underscored the inadequacy of the investigation.

Despite the police boasting of “18 case managements”, the Ipoh High Court had to instruct them to widen their investigation beyond a single state, Kelantan, he said.

“It confirmed what we have long said – the investigation has been narrow, ineffective and directionless.”

Rajesh said that after 16 years of promises, the police must be held accountable for their lack of progress.

He said the police cannot continue asking the public “not to speculate” on the case when they have provided scant details on Riduan’s whereabouts.

Riduan failed to return Prasana, their youngest child, after losing a legal battle over custody and the religious conversion of their children.

He had converted their three children to Islam in 2009 without Indira’s consent and sought custody through the shariah court.

On Jan 29, 2018, the Federal Court ruled that the conversions were null and void, and ordered the IGP to arrest Riduan for defying the High Court’s directive to return Prasana.

The Ipoh High Court on Nov 21 ordered the police to widen the search for Riduan, with Justice Norsharidah Awang saying that it should be extended across the entire country.