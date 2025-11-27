Danger-level rain warning for Putrajaya, 4 states

The public is advised to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest information via MetMalaysia’s official website and social media channels.

KUALA LUMPUR : The meteorological department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Putrajaya, with heavy rainfall expected to persist until Saturday.

MetMalaysia said the affected areas include Terengganu (Kemaman), Pahang (Maran, Kuantan, and Pekan), Selangor (Klang, Kuala Langat, and Sepang), Negeri Sembilan (Seremban and Port Dickson), and Putrajaya.

Severe continuous rain warnings were also issued for several areas in Perak (Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim) and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, and Dungun).

The warning also covers areas in Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, and Rompin) and Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, and Hulu Langat).

Similar alerts have been issued for Kuala Lumpur, several districts in Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol, and Tampin), as well as Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, and Muar).

MetMalaysia also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kedah (Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak (Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, and Kuala Kangsar), Kelantan, and Johor (Batu Pahat, Kluang, and Mersing).

The public is advised to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest information via MetMalaysia’s official website and social media channels.

Special task force to enhance flood management

A structured and efficient flood-management agenda, as well as preparations for the 2025/2026 northeast monsoon, were key topics at the 10th meeting of the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) today.

Chaired by chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, the meeting included a briefing from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) on the current flood situation, which has already affected several states and displaced thousands of families to temporary relief centres.

To strengthen response efforts and support affected communities, the government has allocated RM57 million, covering both compassionate aid and disaster-response initiatives.

Rescue assets and logistics have been mobilised early as a mitigation measure in anticipation of unusually heavy rainfall driven by the La Niña phenomenon, the task force said in a Bernama report.