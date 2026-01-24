IGP warns of firm action against doxxing

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said doxxing can be investigated under several laws, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, and the Penal Code. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The nation’s top cop has warned that police will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found spreading personal data online, commonly known as doxxing.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police were aware of the home minister’s comments on circulation of an individual’s personal information on social media.

“The principle of personal data protection applies to all individuals, regardless of background, views or current circumstances, and must not be used as justification for acts of revenge, threats or online harassment,” he said in a statement.

The statement follows social media concerns over the doxxing of former FMT journalist Rex Tan after his remarks at a public event drew backlash.

Khalid reminded the public not to be involved in any form of dissemination of personal information and to practise ethics and responsibility when using digital platforms.

This includes spreading, exposing or displaying a person’s personal information without consent, including home addresses, telephone numbers, identification details and family information.

He said the offence widely known as doxxing could be investigated under several laws, including Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 130 of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, as well as Sections 507E and 507F of the Penal Code.