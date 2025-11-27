Even ministry officials could achieve what you did, Armizan tells Bung

GRS deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali (left) said Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin was unable to find a solution to the state’s water and electricity problems during his time as federal works minister.

PETALING JAYA : Even works ministry officials could have implemented the projects touted by Sabah Barisan Nasional as the successes of its chairman Bung Moktar Radin, says Gabungan Rakyat Sabah deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali.

In a video on Facebook, he said Bung’s supposed successes in Sabah during his time as federal works minister, touted by BN machinery as great accomplishments, were projects that had already been provided for, such as routine maintenance, repairs to bridges or sunken roads and upgrades to village roads.

“Projects with ready allocations for them are easy to implement, even by (ministry) officials.

“What I am talking about is a solution to legacy issues, which ‘Bung Speed’s’ machinery have no answer to,” he said, referring to a moniker used by BN machinery to tout Bung’s supposed speed in getting work done during his time as minister.

Armizan, who is also the domestic trade and cost of living minister, said during Bung’s time as works minister from 2020 to 2023, the “Bung Speed” phenomenon was unable to find a solution to the state’s water and electricity problems.

He said Bung should have speedily acquired the funds to resolve the state’s water and electricity issues, given that the energy and natural resources minister and the prime minister were from Umno.

“Why didn’t he speedily ensure an allocation or simple loan from the federal government to implement important projects such as upgrades to the Kogopon and Air Cinta Mata 2 water treatment plants, and construction of the Southern Link electric grid?

“These were all resolved by GRS after Bung left the state government. That is the reality of the ‘Bung Speed’ phenomenon,” Armizan said.

He also said it was interesting how Bung claimed in his performance report that his outspokenness in Parliament had pushed Putrajaya to agree to devolve power to Sabah’s public works department for projects worth under RM50 million, according to the principles of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“What’s the truth? The recommendation for devolution of power was part of the list of demands in MA63 negotiations between the federation and state.

“Until the end of the last federal administration’s rule, no concrete agreement had been reached, and the recommendation was not implemented, even when a prime minister from Bung’s party was in government,” he said.

Armizan said in the early days of the current government, he had, as the minister responsible for MA63 affairs, presented to the Cabinet outstanding issues, including the devolution of power.

He said the finance ministry responded positively, proposing the devolution of federal power to Sabah and Sarawak for projects worth RM30 million and under.

“I then proposed that the number be raised to RM50 million. We wanted a more significant devolution of power.

“The Cabinet on Jan 4, 2023, then approved a finance ministry’s recommendation to recognise the Sabah and Sarawak public works department and irrigation and drainage department as technical departments, empowering these state agencies to implement the entirety of federal projects worth RM50 million and below,” Armizan said.

He said as such, Bung should not claim too much credit for the devolution of power, lest he also offend their Sarawakian counterparts who are also fighting for the same rights.

“I am not certain Bung has also been firm on the state’s rights and interests. Maybe how firm he is depends on his interests.

“We can see this in appointments to village development and security committees – now that Bung and his party are not part of the state government, the power to appoint them has been shifted to the rural and regional development ministry.

“This means the list of committee and village-level leaders not only have to be referred to, but approved by Putrajaya as well. This throws the spirit of MA63 and devolution of power out the window,” Armizan added.