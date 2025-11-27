MetMalaysia warns of heavy rain as Tropical Storm Senyar nears west coast

MetMalaysia warned that Tropical Storm Senyar may bring heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas across the peninsula, especially in western and central states. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tropical Storm Senyar is moving into the northern waters of the Straits of Malacca and heading west across the peninsula, bringing the risk of persistent heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas, especially in western and central states from today.

Meteorological department (MetMalaysia) director-general Hisham Anip said the storm, moving at about 24km/h, was detected north of Sumatra and 102km southwest of Lumut, Perak.

“MetMalaysia has issued tropical storm, continuous rain, and strong wind and rough seas warnings for Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, effective from today until Saturday (Nov 29),” he said in a statement today.

“MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the development of this tropical storm and provide updates based on the latest conditions.”

According to a separate weather advisory issued at 8.30am, severe continuous rain is expected in Kedah (Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak and Terengganu.

Similar conditions are forecast in Pahang (Tanah Tinggi Cameron, Lipis, Raub, and Bentong), Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, moderate-level continuous rain is expected in Kelantan and parts of Pahang, including Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin.

In Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor (Tangkak and Segamat), moderate continuous rain is also anticipated.