MP calls for more hostels, says too many students forced off-campus

Klang MP V Ganabatirau said reducing students’ living costs would be akin to providing them with scholarship-like support.

KUALA LUMPUR : An MP has urged the government to expand hostel capacity at public universities, saying too many students are being pushed into the rental market because on-campus accommodation is full.

V Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) said the rising cost of living had worsened the problem, with students paying RM300 to RM800 a month for off-campus accommodation, creating a heavy burden for their families.

“I call for part of the RM3.9 billion development fund under the higher education ministry’s budget to be used to increase hostel capacity, so that in the long run, no public university student needs to live off-campus,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Ganabatirau said reducing students’ living costs would be akin to providing them with scholarship-like support.

Separately, he urged the ministry to develop a real-time digital system showing entry requirements and applicant rankings for each public university course. He suggested that part of the RM3.9 billion allocation be used for this project as well.

He also raised concerns over unpaid or low-paid internships, saying that some interns work full-time but earn only RM500 or nothing at all.

He called for a minimum allowance of RM1,000 to RM1,200, or a rate equivalent to the new minimum wage of RM1,700.

Ganabatirau also urged the government to support collaboration between public and private institutions and to consider providing full tax relief for parents who send their children to private colleges or universities after failing to secure a place at a public university.